Arkansas adds Georgia State starter via transfer portal

Former Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin has announced his commitment to Arkansas baseball.

Martin made the announcement in a social media post to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

He is the fourth known addition to the Razorbacks’ roster via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Wisconsin-Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen, who committed over the weekend.

Former BYU first baseman/designated hitter Kuhio Aloy, the younger brother of Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, and former Florida Gulf Coast infielder/outfielder Charles Davalan have also committed to Arkansas.

Martin played in 44 games for Georgia State in 2024 and made 43 starts. He batted .297 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs while posting an OPS of .888. Martin batted leadoff for Georgia State and also played in center field.

Arkansas will be the third team Martin has played for since committing to Rutgers out of Moorestown High School in New Jersey. As a freshman for the Scarlet Knights in 2023, he batted .203 with 12 RBIs in 25 games.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire