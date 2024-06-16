Arkansas adds Father’s Day baseball transfer portal addition in Milwaukee OF Carson Hansen

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas continued to revamp its 2025 baseball roster on Father’s Day 2024 with the addition of a versatile left-handed outfielder from the transfer portal.

Milwaukee standout Carson Hansen (6-2, 220) chose Sunday to announce that he will continue his college career next season with the Razorbacks.

Hansen is coming off a sophomore season in which he named a first-team All Horizon League selection after hitting .315 with 11 home runs, 63 RBIs, 7 stolen bases and 25 doubles, good for fourth nationally in regular season.

He played in all 55 of Milwaukee’s games this past season – 50 as a right fielder – with an on base percentage of .404, a .601 slugging percentage and OPS of 1.005.

“I’d like to start off by thanking the coaching staff, teammates, and support team at Milwaukee,” Hansen said on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. “I made plenty lifelong friends, and wouldn’t trade the last 2 years for anything.

“With that being said, I’m super excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at the University of Arkansas. No better day to announce this than Father’s Day. My dad is the reason I keep lacing up the cleats, and who I play for every single day. I know he is smiling down right now and watching over me. This is just the beginning!”

Hansen is playing this summer for the Green Bay Rockers at the Northwoods League.

He becomes the third transfer portal addition this off season for Arkansas as he joins Florida Gulf Coast Univerity OF/second baseman Charles Davalan and BYU’s Kuhio Aloy, the younger brother of Razorback shortstop Wehiwa Aloy.

All three portal additions seem to fit the type of player that Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said needed to be brought into the program.

“We’ve got to get a little better athlete,” Van Horn said. “We can’t just have eight guys that hit homers. I like guys that hit doubles and I like guys that hit homers, but you’ve got to have some guys that can run, too.

“You’ve got to be able to create some offense the days the winds blowing in or they’re really good on the mound and you can you’re having trouble making contact.”

Hansen hit .490 as a senior at Pewaukee, the same school that also produced NFL players JJ and TJ Watt.

He was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team in 2023 after hitting .298 and 11 RBI in 23 games.

The Razorbacks have signed 17 high school prospects in addition to adding 5 junior college players.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee athletics

Arkansas transfer portal additions:

• Kuhio Aloy, 1B-DH, 6-1, 200, BYU

Carson Hansen, OF, 6-2, 220, Milwaukee

Charles Davalan, OF-2B, 5-10, 180, Florida Gulf Coast University

Arkansas junior college signees:

• Brent Iredale, 3B, 6-2, 220, Hobbs (NM) New Mexico JC

Kolton Reynolds, OF, 6-2, 215, Neosho (Mo.) Crowder CC

Trenton Rowan, INF, 6-2, 200, Liberal (Kan.) Seward County CC

Carson Schrack, IF, 5-9, 170, Coffeyville (Kan.) CC

Justin Thomas, OF, 6-0, 190, Florida Southwestern State (Georgia)

Arkansas high school signees:

Tag Andrews, RHP, 6-0, 185, Maumelle

Zane Becker C, 6-0, 185, Flower Mound, Texas

Kel Busby, RHP, 6-2, 200, Pulaski Academy

Brenton Clark, OF, 6-0, 190 Texarkana (AR) Pleasant Grove

Eli Crecelius, RHP, 6-2, 210, Valley View

Lance Davis, RHP, 60-4, 205, Valley View

Steele Eaves, RHP, 6-0, 195, Lonoke

Jackson Farrell, LHP, 6-3, 210, Owasso (Okla.) Jenks

Ross Felder, RHP, 6-3, 190, Springdale Har-Ber

Gabe Fraser, INF, 6-2, 185, Westmister (Calif.) Orange Lutheran

Cole Gibler, LHP, 6-0, 175, Blue Springs, Mo.

Sam Lee, OF, 5-011, 175, Montgomery, Texas, Lake Creek

Tyson Lewis, INF, 6-2, 195, Yulan (Neb.) Millard West

Eli Lovich, OF, 6-4, 175, Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley West

Wade Mountz, RHP, 6-7, 230, Morgan Hills (Calif.) Bellarmine College Prep

Carson Wiggins, RHP, 6-5, 210, Roland, Okla.

Carson Willis, C, 5-11, 195, Rogers P27 Academy

