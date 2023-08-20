Arkansas adds another 2024 commitment on Saturday

Jeb Huckeba was the last Harding Academy standout to suit up for Arkansas and became a future fifth round NFL draft pick.

The school has another headed to Fayetteville.

On Saturday, Wyatt Simmons committed to the Razorbacks over a host of other Power Five schools.

Simmons is a 3-star recruit according to ESPN and the No. 13 inside linebacker in the country.

He took official visits to Arkansas, Auburn and Clemson, and unofficial visits to Florida State and Ole Miss.

In 2022, Simmons compiled 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 interception and 2 recovered fumbles as Harding Academy moved up a classification and lost to Malvern in the Class 4A state championship game.

