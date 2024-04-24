Arkansas adds 6-4 Barton County center Vera Ojenuwa to women’s hoops roster

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – In his quest to rebuild the Arkansas women’s basketball roster, Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors was seeking some height.

He added some Wednesday morning with the pledge of 6-4 Barton County (Kan.) freshman forward and Nigerian native Vera Ojenuwa.

Ojenuwa, who averaged 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds with 16 double-doubles last season for a 22-10 team.

She had highs of 28 points and 23 rebounds while being one of two freshman named to the first-team All-Jayhawk Conference squad.

She is from Lagos, Nigeria and played for Orhuwhorun High School.

Barton County’s season ended with a 49-39 loss to Hutchinson, (Kan.) CC in the Region VI semifinals.

Ojenuwa is Arkansas’ second transfer addition this off season along with 5-9 former Batesville and Arkansas State guard Izzy Higginbottom.

Higginbottom, who started her college career at Missouri, led Arkansas State last season in scoring at 22.8 points per game, which was eighth nationally.

The Razorbacks singed Powder Springs (GA) McEachern guard Jada Bates (6-3) and 5-9 guard Phoenix Stotijn of Haarlem, Netherlands.

They are also recruiting Wichita State transfer Daniela Abies (6-0) and Colin County (Texas) guard Waiata Jennings (5-9), the Junior College National Player of the Year.

Both of them took official visits to Arkansas last week.

Arkansas had three transfers away from the program in Jersey Wolfenbarger (LSU), Taliah Scott (Auburn) and Maryland native Saylor Poffenbarger (Maryland).

Photo courtesy of Barton County

