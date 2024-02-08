Arkansas AD Yurachek appointed to Playoff Selection Committee

Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek is joining an elite group, after being appointed to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee on Thursday.

Now in his sixth full year at the helm of the Razorbacks’ athletic department, Yurachek is set to serve on the prestigious 13-member committee for the next three football seasons, which begins next season with the new, expanded 12-team playoff format.

“It is truly an honor that the CFP Management Committee has appointed me to serve on the selection committee, especially at such a transformational time in the history of college football and the playoff,” Yurachek said. “As an athletics director at three institutions and the father of three sons who have participated in college football, I am keenly aware of the tremendous passion for college football as well as the opportunities afforded to student-athletes through college football. As we all enter this new era, I look forward to working alongside my fellow selection committee members to continue to foster the growth of this wonderful game.”

Yurachek was one of six new members appointed to the CFP Selection Committee, which will be chaired by Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel. His appointment comes alongside Washington State AD Patrick Chun, former Arizona All-American and NFL Hall of Famer Randall McDaniel, former Missouri and Toledo Head Coach Gary Pinkel, Baylor AD Mack Rhodes, and Virginia AD Carla Williams.

Since being introduced at Arkansas in December 2017, Yurachek has guided the Razorbacks – with 19 intercollegiate athletics teams – to being one of the nation’s elite athletics programs. Under his leadership, the Razorbacks have captured 31 SEC Championships in the past five years, including 23 conference titles the past three years alone. Both marks are tops in the conference, and they have won more titles than five other league schools, combined.

Yurachek is the third Arkansas representative to serve on the CFP Selection Committee. Former AD Jeff Long was the inaugural chair of the committee, serving from 2014-17. Former Razorback football All-American and head coach Ken Hatfield also served on the committee from 2018-20.

