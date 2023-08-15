Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek, ESPN's Jay Bilas trade blows on social media

College basketball season is still a few months away, but ESPN analyst Jay Bilas received an early invite to the University of Arkansas.

According to Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, this invitation is about education.

ESPN's Jay Bilas speaks during ESPN's 'College GameDay' broadcast ahead of No. 4 Tennessee's basketball game against No. 10 Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

On Sunday, Bilas took to his 'X' profile and shared a guest column written by Yurachek that advocated for tighter NIL policies to 'save college sports'. Bilas, who has been a longtime advocate of college athletes receiving financial compensation, called Yurachek's column 'nonsense' and a 'doomsday prediction'.

The latest doomsday prediction…they said the same thing about food, stipends, and any other athlete benefits. Of course, we need no “guardrails” for salaries, staff size, facilities or anything else. Only athletes must be limited. Nonsense. https://t.co/MY5OLHstHm — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 13, 2023

A day later, Yurachek fired back, inviting Bilas to Fayetteville so the ESPN personality could be 'educated on college athletics'.

At my personal expense, inviting @jayBilas to spend a day with me in Fayetteville. Full transparency on our revenues and expenses for @ArkRazorbacks. If you are going to make a seven-figure salary covering college athletics you should probably be educated on college athletics. https://t.co/JMRVAyYOTT — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) August 15, 2023

Yurachek's post received a warm reception from Arkansas fans.

Bilas, who played college basketball at Duke and joined ESPN in 1995, calls the top men’s college basketball games and contributes to studio shows on his respective network.

It's still to be determined if Bilas will accept Yurachek's invitation, but perhaps Bilas will make the trip to Fayetteville this basketball season to watch the Razorbacks, who have high expectations for the coming season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek, ESPN's Jay Bilas trade blows on social media