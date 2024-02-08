Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek appointed to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football has a long way to go to reach the College Football Playoff (CFP), but Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek will play a key role in determining who gets in, and who doesn't, during the immediate future.

Executive Director Bill Hancock announced Yurachek's appointment to the CFP Selection Committee Thursday. Yurachek will serve on the 13-person selection committee for the next three football seasons, beginning with the expanded 12-team CFP playoff set to debut following the 2024 regular season.

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek during the second overtime against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 55-53. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

“It is truly an honor that the CFP Management Committee has appointed me to serve on the selection committee, especially at such a transformational time in the history of college football and the playoff,” Yurachek said.

Yurachek was one of six new members appointed to the CFP Selection Committee. Washington State AD Patrick Chun, Baylor AD Mack Rhoades, Virginia AD Carla Williams, former Missouri coach Gary Pinkell and former Arizona State defensive lineman Randall McDaniel were also appointed to serve on the committee beginning in the 2024 season.

The new members will begin three-year terms starting this spring. They will replace Mitch Barnhart, Boo Corrigan, Mark Harlan, Gene Taylor and Joe West, whose terms have expired.

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the 12 teams in the playoff and assigning them to the playoff bracket, as well as ranking the other top 25 teams. The committee meets in person beginning late in the football season and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections.

Yurachek has previously served in several NCAA and conference leadership roles. Yurachek was named to the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, a role he has held since 2021, after previously serving on the Football Competition Committee.

He is the only conference athletics director currently serving on the SEC Executive Committee, which approves the annual operating budget and oversees all financial and fiscal affairs of the conference.

Yurachek is the third member of the CFP Selection Committee with University of Arkansas ties. Former Director of Athletics Jeff Long was the inaugural chair of the CFP Selection Committee and served on the committee from 2014-17. Former Razorback football student-athlete and head coach Ken Hatfield also served on the CFP Selection Committee from 2018-20.

