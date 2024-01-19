Arkansas actually favored to beat South Carolina on Saturday

Once was enough, apparently.

The Arkansas basketball team, having started 0-3 in SEC play, picked up their first conference win of the year last time out, beating Texas A&M on Tuesday. When South Carolina visits Fayetteville on Saturday, the data suggests the Razorbacks can make it two straight.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index gives Arkansas a 64% chance of winning against the Gamecocks, per the latest calculations.

Three factors play into that from an outsider perspective. Arkansas is home, where the Razorbacks have largely been good; South Carolina has largely scuffled since SEC play began; the Razorbacks’ preseason expectations still carry some weight.

The Gamecocks are also hurt by the loss of guard Myles Stute to a shoulder injury. Stute is projected to be out for at least two weeks.

Arkansas, on the other hand, has avoided injury all season. The Hogs’ issue has been consistency. But after a first conference win, coach Eric Musselman may be honing on a more regular rotation.

Tip between the two teams is set for noon on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire