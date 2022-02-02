Arkansas has an 81 percent chance to beat Georgia on Wednesday

With 10 regular-season games remaining, Arkansas basketball has exactly against teams with no real chance at the NCAA Tournament. One of them comes Wednesday on the road.

The Razorbacks have an 80.5% chance to pick up a seventh straight victory when they tip against Georgia at 6 p.m. CT.

Arkansas’ six-game winning streak has returned the Hogs (16-5, 5-3) back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. They’re a projected No. 9-seed in CBS Sports’ bracketology and the same in ESPN’s.

Georgia (6-15, 1-7) is last in the SEC, but owns a win over Alabama, which has beaten Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor this season, three teams all projected to be top-four seeds. The Razorbacks lost the last time they played in Athens in 2020.

An Arkansas win is paramount for the team going forward as the team’s schedule turns into one of the hardest in the nation over the last six weeks. Games against Mississippi State, Auburn and Alabama follow with the Tigers a potential No. 1 overall seed and Mississippi State clawing for its NCAA Tournament life. A game against Missouri follows on the road.