Arkansas has 32 percent chance to upset Ole Miss on Saturday

For the third straight week, Arkansas will welcome a ranked foe into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, this time it’s No. 14 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2).

Despite showing a lot of fight against LSU last week, Monday’s ESPN FPI projection only gives Arkansas a 32% to win over Ole Miss. That’s slightly lower than the 35% chance they gave the Hogs to beat LSU last Saturday, despite still being the home team.

Both teams will enter Saturday’s contest coming off of close losses to top ten SEC West opponents. Arkansas lost to No. 6 LSU, 13-10, while Ole Miss dropped a tight one to No. 8 Alabama, 30-24.

Arkansas is ranked No. 45 in the FPI rankings despite the loss to LSU, which is two spots higher than they were before last week. Ole Miss slipped three spots to No. 15 in the FPI rankings.

BetMGM.com currently has the spread is at 2.5, so Vegas is expecting things to be somewhat close again.

Arkansas’ final two games are Ole Miss this week and then on the road against Missouri next week. ESPN’s FPI projection is giving Arkansas a 17% chance to win both games, but a 67.5% chance to win at least one of them to become bowl eligible.

List

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Official Razorbacks depth chart - KJ Jefferson is starting

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire