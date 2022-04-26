Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class receives bump thanks to Singleton’s commitment

Arkansas found their missing piece to an already impressive recruiting class for the 2023 cycle when Malachi Singleton announced his commitment on April 25.

Because of that, Arkansas’ recruiting class for 2023 has moved up a spot from No. 6 to No. 5 according to 247sports.

With Singleton’s commitment, Arkansas is now up to 11 pledges for the 2023 cycle, tied with Penn State for second-most in the top-25. Arkansas sits behind the Nittany Lions, Georgia, Texas Tech, and Notre Dame in the current top five.

Singleton, a four-star quarterback from North Cobb High School in Acworth, Ga., brings a dual threat attack to Arkansas. In his junior campaign, Singleton completed 166 passes for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also scored 25 additional touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 1,018 yards.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ QB Malachi Singleton has committed to coach Sam Pittman and @RazorbackFB 🐗🐗 Singleton’s commitment gives the Razorbacks the No. 5 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle 🔥@M_3Singleton | @DannyWest247 pic.twitter.com/R5MP9EK5Vg — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 25, 2022

Singleton becomes the fifth four-star recruit to commit to the 2023 class, joining tight end’s Luke Hasz, Shamar Easter, and Jaden Hamm, as well as offensive lineman Luke Brown.

