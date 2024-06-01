Arkansans hit the road Saturday in CARTI’s Tour de Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 21st Tour de Rock took place Saturday morning in central Arkansas, hosted by the CARTI.

The annual bicycle race started in North Little Rock with options for 25, 50, 62 or even 100-mile routes.

Proceeds from the event will go to CARTI’s Patient Assistance Program, which provides comprehensive support services to reduce barriers to treatment.

“Community events like Tour de Rock are really important in raising money for that and helping our patients get better access to care, and for better ease of care.” CARTI Radiation Oncology Medical Director Matt Hardee said.

Around 700 people participated in this morning’s event.

Since its beginning, the Tour de Rock has raised more than $2 million in support of CARTI’s mission.

