Arkanasas guard Samara Spencer to enter transfer portal

Samara Spencer, who spent most of the last two years as Arkansas basketball’s most consistent player, will enter the transfer portal, according to reports.

Spencer was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 and averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior in the most recent season. She ranks 16th on Arkansas’ all-time scoring list and 10th on the school’s all-time assists list.

With Spencer’s exit, Arkansas has only one starter from last year’s team set to return as of Wednesday: Bentonville native Maryam Dauda.

Spencer joins Taliah Scott and Saylor Poffenbarger as players who have entered the portal since the season ended. Scott is set to play at Auburn next year and Poffenbarger will play for her home state Maryland Terrapins. Makayla Daniels’ eligibility was exhausted.

Arkansas finished the 2023-24 season with an 18-15 record and were 6-10 in the SEC. Those marks were the program’s worst since coach Mike Neighbors’ first season of 2016-17. The Razorbacks lost their first game of the postseason in the WBIT, formerly WNIT.

Neighbors did had from the transfer portal, as well. Former Arkansas State guard Izzy Higginbottom and Barton Community College forward Vera Ojenuwa will play for the Razorbacks in 2024-25.

