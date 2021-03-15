Ark Reactor: Cowboys bring WR Noah Brown back on 1-year deal

Cameron Burnett
·2 min read
The NFL free agency tampering period started on Monday, with all teams now being allowed to discuss contracts with potential free agents before they can sign on Wednesday. After being quiet for most of the day, the Dallas cowboys made a move that they could have pulled off at any point since January.

After playing in all 16 games for the first time in his professional career, Cowboys are bringing back swiss-army knife WR Noah Brown to a one-year deal to try and build an ironman streak as the tough guy in the position room.

The Ohio State product was drafted by the Cowboys in 2017 with the 239th overall pick and has earned his spot on the roster as both a blocking receiver and a special teams weapon for Dallas. Brown missed the 2019 season due to a left knee surgery during the offseason and returned to the active roster in 2020.

Brown had his best year as a receiver for the Cowboys in 2020, totaling 14 catches for 154 yards during the season. Playing alongside the likes of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, he attained career highs in catches and receiving yards. Known mainly for his blocking, this was a breakout year going into his first free agency in the NFL.

On special teams, Brown played 47% of the snaps, being one of the five most-used players for Dallas. Brown played a career-high in snaps in 2020 on both offense and special teams, amassing 445 total snaps during the season.

Going into the 2021 season, Brown will continue to be a large part of the special teams unit and should get more opportunities as a receiver with quarterback Dak Prescott returning from injury.

With the tender placed on RFA Cedrick Wilson earlier in the day, it appears Dallas is looking to enter 2021 with all of their 2020 weapons at Prescott and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s disposal.

