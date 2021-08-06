ARK Makes Second Attempt at Breaking Out Above Resistance

BeInCrypto –

On July 12, Ark (ARK) broke out from a descending resistance line that had been in place since March 30.

While it has failed to reclaim the $1.27 horizontal resistance area, it is in the process of making the second attempt at doing so.

ARK breaks out

ARK had been decreasing alongside a descending resistance line since March 30. This led to a low of $0.565 on June 22.

