Arizona's Zeke Nnaji on winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award: 'It's something I've worked for my whole life'

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam catches up with Arizona men's basketball freshman forward Zeke Nnaji after he was named 2019-20 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Nnaji discusses how his first season with Arizona changed his play and previews the team's matchup with Washington. Catch the 5-seed Wildcats take on the No. 12 Huskies in the opening round of the 2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Wednesday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. PT/ 3:30 MT on Pac-12 Networks.

