Zeke Nnaji leads the Pac-12 in double-doubles this season with 12 and helped Arizona to their second consecutive weekend road sweep in conference play to collect Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors. Nnaji is coming off back-to-back 21-point performances against California and Stanford -- currently has nine 20-point games this season, including five in Pac-12 play.

