Arizona's Zeke Nnaji earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Year honors
Arizona's Zeke Nnaji is the 10th Freshman of the Year for Arizona including the eighth freshman forward to win the honor for the Wildcats. During the regular season, Nnaji delivered a team bests of 16.3 points on 57.3 percent shooting and 8.6 rebounds, all of which rank top three among Conference freshmen and top eight among NCAA Division I rookies. With 14 double-doubles Nnaji leads the Conference and ranks third most nationally for a freshman. Nnaji is also a member of the top-10 watch list for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation’s best power forward.
