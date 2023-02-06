Arizona's Ąžuolas Tubelis secures second Pac-12 Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis has been named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 6. The National Player of the Year candidate scored career-high 40 points on 16-of-21 shooting in 91-76 victory over Oregon along with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals against Ducks. He followed that up with 19 points and eight rebounds in just 23 minutes in a 84-52 rout of Oregon State. This is Tubelis' second time being named Player of the Week this season and third of his career (12/26/22, 2/7/22).