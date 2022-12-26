Arizona's Ąžuolas Tubelis named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Arizona's Ąžuolas Tubelis was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Dec. 26, 2022. The junior averaged 20.0 points on 65 percent shooting (15-23), 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists as the Wildcats completed a perfect 11-0 non-conference campaign with victories over Montana State and Morgan State. In just 25 minutes against the Bobcats, Tubelis went for 14 points and nine rebounds in the 85-64 win. He reached the 20-point plateau for the league-leading eighth time with 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting (2-2 3FG) along with nine boards, three assists, two steals and a block in 93-68 rout of the Bears. This is his second career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor (2/7/22).