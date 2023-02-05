Arizona's Ąžuolas Tubelis making case to be National Player of the Year

Pac-12 Network

Ąžuolas Tubelis dropped a career-high 40 points to lift No. 5 Arizona men's basketball past Oregon by a final score of 91-76 on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Tucson. Tubelis became the first Wildcat to score 40 points in a game since 1995. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.