Arizona's Ąžuolas Tubelis discusses his career-high 32 points after win over Utah

Pac-12 Networks' Daron Sutton and Don MacLean recap No. 6 Arizona men's basketball 82-64 victory over Utah on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Tucson. Ąžuolas Tubelis scores a career-high 32 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists against the Runnin' Utes. Arizona improves to 14-1 overall and 4-0 in conference, while Utah drops to 8-9 overall and 1-6 in Pac-12 play.