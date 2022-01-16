Arizona's Ąžuolas Tubelis discusses his career-high 32 points after win over Utah
Ąžuolas Tubelis caught up with the Pac-12 Network after scoring a career-high 32 points in No. 6 Arizona's 82-64 win over Utah on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Ąžuolas Tubelis caught up with the Pac-12 Network after scoring a career-high 32 points in No. 6 Arizona's 82-64 win over Utah on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Pac-12 Networks’ Daron Sutton and Don MacLean recap No. 6 Arizona men’s basketball 82-64 victory over Utah on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Tucson. Ąžuolas Tubelis scores a career-high 32 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists against the Runnin' Utes. Arizona improves to 14-1 overall and 4-0 in conference, while Utah drops to 8-9 overall and 1-6 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Despite a rash of injuries the likes of which coach Kelvin Sampson says he has never experienced, No. 11 Houston keeps finding a way to win. The scenario again played out Saturday, as Houston survived two Tulsa rallies to eke out a 66-64 win, thanks mainly to Kyler Edwards' career-highs in points (29) and 3-pointers (7). Edwards, who recently recovered from his own ankle sprain, carried the load, making 10 of 21 shots overall and 7 of 15 3-pointers.
Azoulas Tubelis scores on a slam dunk for Arizona
Colorado men's basketball outscored Arizona State by 15 points in the second half to capture a 75-57 win on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Tempe. Jabari Walker led the Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Northwestern beat Michigan State at its game, crashing the offensive boards and hustling for loose balls to beat a top 10 team on the road for the time in nearly five years. Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, starting in place of injured Pete Nance, to help the Wildcats hold off 10th-ranked Spartans 64-62 Saturday. ''We matched their physicality and toughness, which was a big key in winning,'' coach Chris Collins said.
Azoulas Tubelis soared in for a one-handed slam, looked to the crowd and flashed his biceps. On a night when Arizona struggled from the perimeter, Tubelis and the Wildcats showed some flex on the inside. Tubelis scored 32 points, Christian Koloko added 16 points, and No. 6 Arizona dominated Utah inside for an 82-64 win on Saturday night.
AMES, Iowa (AP) Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as No. 15 Iowa State held on to beat No. 21 Texas 79-70 on Saturday. Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2). ''He brings so much defensively every night,'' Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said of Kalscheur.
The Oregon Ducks picked up a massive upset win over the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, coming away with a buzzer-beater win in OT.
Arkansas rallied to knock-off a top-15 LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Whenever I hear the phrase “good problem to have,” my response is that the only good problem to have is no problem at all. Raiders owner Mark Davis has a problem. The players on his team want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job. Multiple players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have spoken out [more]
Jerome Boger's officiating crew won't suit up again this postseason.
NBA and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson criticized the team's effort after a blowout loss and said owner Jeanie Buss deserved better.
Hunter Henry pulled aside Mac Jones near the end of the Patriots' blowout loss.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook discussed Magic Johnson's comments following the 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Andrew Wiggins' daughter was able to spot her dad on the Chase Center videoboard before he was even introduced.
Magic Johnson did not mince words about the Lakers' latest disaster, a 133-96 loss at Denver that dropped L.A. beneath the .500 mark.
Darius Slay posted a tweet that's drawing attention from current and former Patriots.
The Australian Open can get along perfectly well without Novak Djokovic, said the 20-time major champion Rafael Nadal, on a day when the world’s leading players bemoaned the distractions caused by Djokovic’s immigration battle.
Fitz Magic is one of a kind:
Andrew Wiggins offered a simple but perfect answer when trying to sum up the strength of the Warriors' rookie.