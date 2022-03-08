Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named 2022 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been voted the 2022 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Lloyd's selection marks the 11th time an Arizona coach has earned the Conference's Coach of the Year honor, joining seven-time recipient Lute Olson and three-time winner Sean Miller. The Naismith Trophy National Coach of the Year candidate has led the Wildcats to a 28-3 overall record and the first team in Conference history to reach 18 league wins. Lloyd's 28 overall wins are tied for the second-most by a first-year Pac-12 coach - two shy of John Warren's record 30 set at Oregon in 1944-45 - and in the top-10 for debut head coaches in NCAA Division I history. Lloyd becomes the eighth Conference coach to win the honor in his first year with a program, joining Stanford’s Dick DiBiaso (1976), UCLA’s Gary Cunningham (1978), Oregon State’s Jim Anderson (1990), California’s Ben Braun (1997), Washington State’s Tony Bennett (2007), Washington's Mike Hopkins (2018) and UCLA's Mick Cronin (2020).