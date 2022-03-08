Breaking News:

Russell Wilson reportedly traded to Broncos in blockbuster move

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named 2022 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tommy Lloyd
    American basketball coach
  • John Wooden
    John Wooden
    American basketball coach (1910-2010)

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been voted the 2022 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Lloyd's selection marks the 11th time an Arizona coach has earned the Conference's Coach of the Year honor, joining seven-time recipient Lute Olson and three-time winner Sean Miller. The Naismith Trophy National Coach of the Year candidate has led the Wildcats to a 28-3 overall record and the first team in Conference history to reach 18 league wins. Lloyd's 28 overall wins are tied for the second-most by a first-year Pac-12 coach - two shy of John Warren's record 30 set at Oregon in 1944-45 - and in the top-10 for debut head coaches in NCAA Division I history. Lloyd becomes the eighth Conference coach to win the honor in his first year with a program, joining Stanford’s Dick DiBiaso (1976), UCLA’s Gary Cunningham (1978), Oregon State’s Jim Anderson (1990), California’s Ben Braun (1997), Washington State’s Tony Bennett (2007), Washington's Mike Hopkins (2018) and UCLA's Mick Cronin (2020).

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year

    Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin has been voted the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva. The National Player of the Year candidate becomes the ninth Arizona player to earn the Conference's Player of the Year honor (10th total award) after leading the Wildcats to a record 18 league victories and the program's 17th regular-season title. The 6-6 guard is second in the Pac-12 in scoring (17.3 ppg) and top-15 in threes made (5th, 66 3FGM), three-point percentage (12th, 37.9%), rebounding (15th, 5.7 rpg), field goal percentage (15th, 46.8%) and free throw percentage (15th, 75.2%) - the only player in the Conference to rank top-15 in each category. Mathurin is the fourth foreign-born Player of the Year in the past seven seasons, the fifth in the last 11, and seventh all-time in league history.

  • Arizona's Christian Koloko named 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Defensive and Most Improved Player of the Year

    Arizona's Christian Koloko was voted the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Defensive and Most Improved Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Koloko, who is among 10 national semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year, is the first Arizona player to receive both the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player awards. His 86 total blocks easily lead the Pac-12 so far in 2021-22 and are the second-most in a season in Arizona history (Loren Woods, 102, 1999-00). Despite playing just six more minutes per game compared to his sophomore season (17.6 in 2020-21 to 24.0 in 2021-22), Koloko has more than doubled his scoring average (5.3 to 11.8).

  • Arizona's Pelle Larsson named 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Sixth Man of the Year

    Arizona's Pelle Larsson was named the 2022 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Larsson came off the bench 18 times in 20 league games, giving regular-season champion Arizona a boost of 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just under 22 minutes per game. He is the second Arizona player to claim the award in as many seasons following Jordan Brown's selection in 2020-21. To be eligible, players must not exceed more than one-third starts in league games.

  • Health crisis spills out of Ukraine conflict

    STORY: Katya was bringing her 17-year-old daughter Alinka, who has bone cancer, for an urgent operation when Russia invaded Ukraine. Their doctor called them and advised them to turn around and go home for their own safety. Now, they are are in Warsaw, Poland, awaiting more treatment. "We lived in a village in the Rivne region, but we were treated at the cancer institute in Kyiv. Since we had to interrupt our treatment there because of the war, we were invited to come here. We decided without hesitation, because this is not only a war with our occupiers, but also a war for the life of our child."Katya and Alinka are among more than one million people who have fled to Poland from Ukraine to escape the escalating war. Four million people may ultimately flee, the United Nations has estimated.In wartime, healthcare crises, including a lack of access to hospital and treatment, outbreaks of disease, malnutrition, often kill far more people than bombs and bullets. The fear now is that the refugee influx into Ukraine's neighboring countries will push their health systems over the edge, too.Ernest Kuchar, the head of paediatrics at the Medical University of Warsaw hospital, said almost every refugee child arriving at his hospital has tested positive for COVID-19"We can announce that we will treat all Ukrainian children, but I am afraid it is simply unrealistic. So we count on the support of other countries that are larger than us, not to say that they are richer. I know that some children with Leukaemia went to Italy, some children went to Germany. Very good. However, we take the first hit on ourselves."In the short term, international humanitarian agencies, national governments and volunteers are scrambling to send trauma kits, emergency medications and ambulances to border crossing points with Ukraine.But all partners involved in the relief efforts said it was longer-term or chronic needs, often among patients arriving without documentation, medication or the ability to speak the local language, that could prove the biggest challenge.Mental health is another area of concern, as refugees cope with unthinkable trauma.Katya broke down as she explained the 24-hour journey she made with her daughter to reach the Polish capital, also worrying about the rest of the family still in Ukraine. "Family? My husband stayed behind with three children. But let's hope that everything will be quiet, peaceful and we will go back to Ukraine to our family, to my children."

  • NCAA basketball betting: Can anybody challenge Arizona in Pac-12 tournament?

    Not much was expected from Arizona in its first year under Tommy Lloyd, but the Wildcats have emerged as one of the national championship favorites.

  • Britney Spears Credits These Nail-Art Charms For Alleviating Her Social Anxiety

    Image Source: Getty / VALERIE MACON / AFP A little glitz and glamour can do wonders for your confidence; just ask Britney Spears. The star recently got a manicure with nail embellishments, and she said it almost immediately alleviated social anxiety and helped change her perspective.

  • Jennie, Satchel Lee and Ellie Bamber Sit by Chanel’s River of Tweed

    They were joined by Soo Joo Park, Satchel Lee, Caroline de Maigret in the front row of Virginie Viard’s fall show

  • Opinion: Could our politics experience a spring thaw, and bring hope, in 2022?

    Iowa State University distinguished professor: Spring thaw is a time of hope — more so than any other season.

  • Nickel prices skyrocket 110% to top $100,000 a ton, prompting a trading halt after Russian sanctions trigger a big short squeeze

    Record price gains in nickel, used in stainless steel and EV batteries, are forcing short-sellers to cover their positions and led the LME to suspend trading.

  • Pauly D is en route to American Dream mall's Nickelodeon Universe in April

    Put on your spray tan and make your blowout pretty and meet DJ Pauly D DelVecchio at American Dream.

  • Music festival, comic con possible additions to 2023 Las Cruces International Film Fest

    The annual Las Cruces International Film Festival came to a close Sunday with the highest attendance in its seven-year history.

  • Kristen Stewart Suits Up in Sparkling Chanel Outfit With Pointy Pumps for Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet 2022

    The actress served as an honorary chairperson of the awards program.

  • Blackpink’s Jennie Wears All-black to Chanel’s Fall 2022 Show at Paris Fashion Week

    The K-pop star wore an all-black, school girl-inspired look to the luxury French fashion label’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

  • Florida’s bracketology predictions following regular season conclusion

    Florida will likely need a large SEC Tournament run to make NCAA Tournament for the fifth-straight year.

  • Rams LB Von Miller dropping hints about a possible return to the Broncos

    "I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280," Miller tweeted Monday.

  • Challenges Russian military faces in Ukraine invasion

    Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who led U.S. Army forces in Europe for three years, joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss Russia's war tactics, Ukraine's resistance and the Russian convoy moving toward Kyiv.

  • Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Both Use This ‘Incredibly Smooth’ Under-$30 Concealer to Perfect Their Skin

    Shoppers say it makes their skin look "airbrushed and flawless."

  • Morgan Wallen wins at ACM Awards; Lambert wins top prize

    Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a year after he was removed from the ACMs ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. Wallen made no direct reference to the incident or his absence from recent awards shows while accepting the trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but may have dropped a hint about it. “To my son, this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter,” Wallen said, finishing his speech by enthusiastically thanking the fans in attendance.

  • Portion Of Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios Park Floods

    Shortly before Walt Disney World closed tonight, guests began posting photos and video of what seemed to be a new water attraction: a lazy river running down Hollywood Boulevard at the resort’s Hollywood Studios park. The source of the cataract was a downpour that hit the area hard, sending guests in shorts and t shirts […]

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian May Add an Extra Charge

    Yes, you get a lot for the basic price of your ticket, but the cruise lines put a lot of temptations in front of you, all designed to get you to spend more money. Now, Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line , and Norwegian Cruise Line face a situation where they may have to add a new fee that customers would not be able to opt out of. Oil prices have been rising, and they're likely to push higher due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.