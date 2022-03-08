Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named 2022 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Reuters Videos

STORY: Katya was bringing her 17-year-old daughter Alinka, who has bone cancer, for an urgent operation when Russia invaded Ukraine. Their doctor called them and advised them to turn around and go home for their own safety. Now, they are are in Warsaw, Poland, awaiting more treatment. "We lived in a village in the Rivne region, but we were treated at the cancer institute in Kyiv. Since we had to interrupt our treatment there because of the war, we were invited to come here. We decided without hesitation, because this is not only a war with our occupiers, but also a war for the life of our child."Katya and Alinka are among more than one million people who have fled to Poland from Ukraine to escape the escalating war. Four million people may ultimately flee, the United Nations has estimated.In wartime, healthcare crises, including a lack of access to hospital and treatment, outbreaks of disease, malnutrition, often kill far more people than bombs and bullets. The fear now is that the refugee influx into Ukraine's neighboring countries will push their health systems over the edge, too.Ernest Kuchar, the head of paediatrics at the Medical University of Warsaw hospital, said almost every refugee child arriving at his hospital has tested positive for COVID-19"We can announce that we will treat all Ukrainian children, but I am afraid it is simply unrealistic. So we count on the support of other countries that are larger than us, not to say that they are richer. I know that some children with Leukaemia went to Italy, some children went to Germany. Very good. However, we take the first hit on ourselves."In the short term, international humanitarian agencies, national governments and volunteers are scrambling to send trauma kits, emergency medications and ambulances to border crossing points with Ukraine.But all partners involved in the relief efforts said it was longer-term or chronic needs, often among patients arriving without documentation, medication or the ability to speak the local language, that could prove the biggest challenge.Mental health is another area of concern, as refugees cope with unthinkable trauma.Katya broke down as she explained the 24-hour journey she made with her daughter to reach the Polish capital, also worrying about the rest of the family still in Ukraine. "Family? My husband stayed behind with three children. But let's hope that everything will be quiet, peaceful and we will go back to Ukraine to our family, to my children."