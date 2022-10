Associated Press

Jair Bolsonaro outperformed expectations with his reelection bid, proving that the right-wing wave he rode to the presidency remains a force in Brazil and giving him and opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva three weeks to pursue votes ahead of a winner-take-all runoff. Da Silva came just 1.6 percentage points shy of outright victory. Political analysts say Bolsonaro now will seek to capitalize on an unexpectedly strong showing by the right wing as a whole to win endorsements from politicians seeking advantageous alliances, while da Silva reaches out to moderates to push him over the top.