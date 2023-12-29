Arizona's six takeaways lifts Wildcats over Oklahoma Sooners in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — In their first bowl appearance in six years, the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats had just as many takeaways to knock off No. 12 Oklahoma 38-24 in Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday at the Alamodome.

Arizona's triumph is the first postseason win for the Wildcats since 2015. The Wildcats finish 10-3 and are the fourth team in program history to win at least 10 games in a season. Arizona ended the season on a seven-game winning streak.

The Wildcats' six takeaways is the most by the program in bowl history.

Arizona forced three turnovers in the first half and jumped out to a 13-0 lead, but Oklahoma scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to give the bowl-seasoned Sooners — OU is playing in a bowl game for the 25th consecutive season — the tight lead at the intermission.

Following a batted down pass on the first play from scrimmage, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita — who completed 34 of 48 passes for two touchdowns and an interception — quickly regrouped to connect with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on a slant route for a 40-yard gain into Oklahoma territory; the Wildcats' opening drive resulted in a 39-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Loop, who also nailed a 38-yarder in the early minutes of the second quarter.

Arizona scored just 22 seconds later on a 35-yard pass over the middle to senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing to give the Wildcats that near-two-touchdown lead.

Making his first-ever collegiate start, Oklahoma freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, who replaced Dillon Gabriel after the two-year starter transferred to Oregon earlier this month, threw an interception to Arizona freshman safety Genesis Smith three plays after Loop's first field goal. It was Smith's first interception as a Wildcat. That pick resulted in Cowing's program-record 12th touchdown reception of the season on Arizona's next offensive snap. Cowing was previously tied with former Wildcats Juron Criner (twice), Theo Bell, Mike Thomas, Austin Hill and Shawn Poindexter.

In addition to Smith's interception, safety Gunner Maldonado intercepted Arnold on a play-action pass down the Arizona sideline while defensive back-converted-linebacker Martell Irby, in his last-ever college football game, "peanut-punched" OU receiver Jalil Farooq for a forced fumble that was recovered by Maldonado.

After three straight games without a takeaway, the Wildcats have now so far produced eight takeaways in their most recent three games against Utah, Arizona State and now Oklahoma.

Arizona dominated the first quarter with 181 yards of total offense to OU's 34, but the Sooners out-gained the Wildcats by a combined 353-54 in the second and third quarters, after cornerback Tacario Davis suffered an injury in the first half. OU's 562 yards of total offense is the most Arizona surrendered all season.

Oklahoma's defense exploited Arizona's changeup on the offensive line time and again. With senior left tackle Jordan Morgan opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, the Wildcats installed freshman right guard Raymond Pulido in his place and put Jonah Savaiinaea at right guard; Savaiinaea started all 12 games at guard as a true freshman last season. Redshirt sophomore Joseph Borjon started at right tackle, but was benched in the fourth quarter, moving Savaiinaea back to right tackle with redshirt sophomore Leif Magnuson at guard.

Oklahoma's pass-rush tipped three of Fifita's passes in the first half, one intercepted by sophomore cornerback Kani Walker, and hit the Wildcats quarterback five times — sacking him twice — in the first half. The second of OU's sacks knocked Fifita back 12 yards and out of field goal range. The Wildcats only recorded 29 rushing yards.

The Sooners' second-quarter touchdowns came on an 18-yard run by Gavin Sawchuk and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to Nic Anderson.

On the second play from scrimmage in the second half, Oklahoma's Brenen Thompson hauled in a 63-yard touchdown pass from Arnold; a 22-yard field goal by the Sooners put them ahead of Arizona 24-13. It was the first multi-possession deficit for Arizona since trailing by 14 against Washington. Arizona's six drives in the second and third quarters resulted in one interception and five straight punts.

The Wildcats were in dire need of a spark.

Then Maldonado, the Alamo Bowl defensive MVP and one of the most improved players on Arizona's defense this season, returned a ball that was flipped up by safety Dalton Johnson for 87 yards. Arizona pulled within a field goal after Montana Lemonious-Craig hauled in a two-point conversion. Irby picked off Arnold on the following drive to start the fourth quarter, with Loop tying the game 24-24.

Cowing's 57-yard touchdown with just over five minutes remaining gave Arizona its first lead since the first half. Cowing, the offensive MVP for the Alamo Bowl, and McMillan combined for 17 catches and 352 yards on Thursday.

The Wildcats' final takeaway of the night was a sack-fumble by edge rusher Isaiah Ward and recovered by defensive tackle Jacob Kongaika. Arizona senior running back DJ Williams scampered in for a 19-yard touchdown for the final points of the night.

Arizona ended the game scoring 25 unanswered points and scored 28 points off its six turnovers.

Balloons and confetti floated down, "We Are Champions" by Queen played over the Alamodome speakers, and "U of A" chants echoed throughout the stadium in celebration of Arizona's historic season in head coach Jedd Fisch's third season at the helm.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona's six takeaways lifts Wildcats over Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl