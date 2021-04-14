  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arizona's search to replace Sean Miller a 'debacle,' Wildcats legend Richard Jefferson says

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A couple of former Arizona basketball standouts weighed in on the Arizona coaching search on Instagram on Monday.

One of them was very critical of the university's attempts to replace Sean Miller, who was fired last week after 12 seasons as head coach.

Former Wildcats star Richard Jefferson, who now works for ESPN, held an Instagram Live before a game he was working and was very blunt in his assessment of Arizona's coach search.

"No, I will not throw my hat into the Arizona coaching search," Jefferson said in response to a question. "That's already a debacle."

More: Former Arizona star slams frontrunner's coaching candidacy

More: Another former player draws interest in Arizona coach search

Former Arizona star Gilbert Arenas later joined Jefferson on video and shared his thoughts on the search.

Richard Jefferson warms up before a game between the Nuggets and Mavericks in 2018.
Richard Jefferson warms up before a game between the Nuggets and Mavericks in 2018.

His pick? Former Arizona star Damon Stoudamire.

"He's been coaching for a while now," Arenas said. "He's established himself. You know, he's turned a whole program around where he went. I mean, he has the credentials."

One coach that has evidently not impressed Arenas? Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd, who Arenas refused to name.

"An assistant coach doesn't have credentials," Arenas said.

Jefferson then interrupted: "You're talking about Tommy Lloyd?"

Arenas' response: "I don't even want to say his name because he doesn't deserve it. You are an assistant coach, OK. You assist."

More: Arizona basketball coach search: Gonzaga's Tommy Lloyd 'frontrunner' to replace Sean Miller

Arenas wasn't done.

When asked by Jefferson for more of his thoughts about Lloyd, Arenas replied: "What did they (Gonzaga) do? They had an AAU schedule, they didn't play anybody. And when they did play someone they got their a-- handed to them and as an assistant coach you should have said, 'Listen, our offense is not working today, maybe we should just play them one on one because we have a number three pick in this draft. Let him get busy since he's actually not getting any shots.'"

During the video, Arenas gave his order of preference for who should land the job at Arizona.

You might notice a theme of his choices being former Arizona players.

"Damon (Stoudamire) one, I can't go Josh (Pastner) because Josh has a job. I like Miles Simon, he's been around."

Arenas isn't the first Arizona player to provide some blowback about Lloyd, widely considered the frontrunner for the position, getting the job.

A.J. Bramlett shared his thoughts on the subject in a series of tweets last week, calling for the involvement of former players in the search.

His tweets came in response to a report from PlayersProgramU.com that Lloyd had agreed to become the coach at Arizona.

"This can’t be true," Bramlett tweeted. "The damage done from this kind of decision without feedback from the alumni will kill the support from all of us. One of the most valuable assets we have is our history and it needs to be the first thing considered."

In response to another tweet by PlayersProgramU that said "The damage has already been done by the UofA admin on how they parted ways with Miller," Bramlett replied with "That doesn’t have anything to do with who the next coach is and getting feedback from one of the strongest if not the strongest group of alumni in college basketball."

Bramlett also tweeted that not involving the former players was "the wrong thing to do."

"I bleed Arizona every day. I wear the “A” almost everyday in NM," Bramlett posted. "The relationships I made during my time with Arizona basketball are the most long lasting of any relationships in my life. I know what Coach O would want and not involving us in this is the wrong thing to do."

Stoudamire, the head coach at Pacific, Simon, a Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach and Jason Terry, who was on Miller's staff in Tucson last season are among the former players who have reportedly interviewed for the position.

As for Jefferson, he was a vocal supporter of Miller, so it's not hard to see why he would call the search a "debacle."

“I’m a Sean Miller guy,” Jefferson said on the Pac-12 Network last month.

He continued: “If you were to put him nationally with other coaches and other programs, he would probably be top five, top seven. Coaches like that don’t grow on trees. And so I’m a big Sean Miller guy and I hope that they can turn this around and get going in the future.”

Later, Jefferson also defended Miller on social media, replying to a tweet criticizing the Arizona coach with some strong words.

The tweet said: "No doubt. Let's continue to wallow in mediocrity and snub our noses at the NCAA because a former player says it's ok. 29-27 in the PAC the last 3 years. Doesn't take an expert to realize that's not elite or acceptable. Great job this year Sean, only 9 more losses. Getting better"

Jefferson's reply: "You’re an idiot on so many levels. Too many to begin. YOU KNOW NOTHING. Your knowledge is that of a child and when adults are speaking children should be quiet and learn."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Richard Jefferson criticizes Arizona's search to replace Sean Miller

Recommended Stories

  • WNBA mock draft: Charli Collier holds top spot; Aari McDonald makes splash

    After raising her draft stock during the NCAA tournament, Arizona's Aari McDonald is a lock for the top five.

  • Celtics hold Nuggets to just 8 points in fourth quarter to claim wild comeback win

    The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

  • Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie added to UFC on ESPN 24

    Lightweights will collide on May 8.

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.

  • It’s a great time to join the Phoenix Suns bandwagon

    The Suns are now the No. 2 seed in the West, a top-10 offense and defense that now demands the attention of their Western Conference foes, who are approaching them with a level of scrutiny and attention that they haven’t experienced before.

  • Christian Wood

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 23

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Highlights Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

    Watch highlights from Conor Benn's victory over Samuel Vargas on DAZN.

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • Nuggets' Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

    DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets announced the diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

  • Playoff-contending Suns turn focus to Rockets

    One night after winning one statement game against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns stumbled in another, to the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps more integral to the Suns' climb into contention in the Western Conference is how they handle the vagaries of the NBA schedule. For every high-profile contest against the Jazz and Clippers, Phoenix has to maintain its consistency against the likes of the Washington Wizards, which Phoenix beat 134-106 Saturday, and Houston Rockets, whom the Suns will host Monday.

  • MLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers

    Tyler Glasnow recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-0) was electric in the 102-pitch showing. The strikeout total was one short of matching the franchise record shared by Chris Archer and James Shields.

  • Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brews

    After getting hit time and time again by Milwaukee Brewers pitchers, Willson Contreras finally hit back. Contreras delivered a two-run homer in the eighth inning and enjoyed his trip around the bases as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 Tuesday night, ending a three-game skid and snapping the Brewers' three-game winning streak. Contreras' blast came after he was hit by a pitch from a Brewer for the third time this season.

  • Celtics' Marcus Smart gets steal on incredible hustle play vs. Trail Blazers

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart's unmatched hustle paid off in Tuesday night's game vs. the Trail Blazers.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Mel Kiper throws the Lions a serious 2-round curveball in his latest mock

    Kiper projects his own 26th-ranked DE to the Lions as the No. 41 overall pick

  • Molly Lillard, Michigan Wolverines volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Will Julian Edelman join Bucs? Ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski weighs in

    Is Julian Edelman retired for good -- or will he pull a Rob Gronkowski to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?