Arizona's Pelle Larsson named 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Sixth Man of the Year
Arizona's Pelle Larsson was named the 2022 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Larsson came off the bench 18 times in 20 league games, giving regular-season champion Arizona a boost of 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just under 22 minutes per game. He is the second Arizona player to claim the award in as many seasons following Jordan Brown's selection in 2020-21. To be eligible, players must not exceed more than one-third starts in league games.