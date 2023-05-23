Arizona's Nik McClaughry named 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Defensive Player of the Year

Arizona's Nik McClaughry has been named the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Defensive Player of the Year. A semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List given annually to the nation's best shortstop, McClaughry has been near-perfect as the Wildcats' everyday starter in the key infield spot. He boasts an impressive .983 fielding percentage on 225 chances, with his 162 assists leading all Pac-12 defensive players. His four total errors are fewest among Pac-12 players with 100-plus defensive assists, while he has been involved in 23 of Arizona's 40 double plays this year. The senior from Rocklin, Calif. was even better against Pac-12 opponents, committing just two errors in 133 chances.