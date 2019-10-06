Arizona's Khalil Tate reflects on big bounce-back performance in win over CU

Pac-12 Networks' Sam Peszeck spoke with Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate after the Wildcats' 35-30 win over CU Saturday afternoon in Boulder, CO. Tate went 31/41 for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns on the day while picking up his third straight win over the Buffaloes. Tate said Colorado's Folsom Field holds a "special place" in his heart after he ran for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns in his last appearance in Boulder in 2017.

