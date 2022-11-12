Arizona's Kerr Kriisa after his second career triple-double: 'We're building a good culture here'

Pac-12 Network

No. 17 Arizona men's basketball defeats Southern University by a final score of 95-78 on Friday, Nov. 11 in Tucson. Arizona improves to 2-0 overall on the season behind Kerr Kriisa's second career triple-double; finishing with 14 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds against the Jaguars. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.