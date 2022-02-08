Arizona's Kerr Kriisa connects with Bennedict Mathurin for full-court alley oop at ASU
Kerr Kriisa and Bennedict Mathurin connected for a full-court alley oop as No. 4 Arizona took on Arizona State in Tempe.
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2022) – South Florida guard Javon Greene sank a three-pointer with 20.1 seconds left then made two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to ice a 52-49 victory over Temple Monday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.
Arizona's Ąžuolas Tubelis has been named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 7. The sophomore averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in the Wildcats' home wins over then-No. 3 UCLA and then-No. 19 USC. Tubelis is the third Wildcat to win Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors, joining Christian Koloko (Nov. 22) and Bennedict Mathurin (Dec. 6, Dec. 13).
After tying for No. 1 with Auburn last week, Gonzaga is now the lone leader at the top of the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll.
Kevin Durant: Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It's gonna be hard to box ...
Barring a rule change, Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft – when LeBron is 39.
Will Ben Simmons be traded before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday?
After the Thunder made a fourth-quarter run, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for three 3-pointers to seal the Warriors' ninth straight win.
The deal in question supercharged Boston's rebuild after their last title.
Would such a swap make sense for both sides?
What would the New York Knicks have to give up in order to land Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum in a trade?
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid addresses the Ben Simmons saga as well as the James Harden trade rumors.
LeBron James reacted to San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray making the 2022 NBA All-Star game as an injury replacement.
USA skier Nina O’Brien revealed she had multiple leg fractures after crashing toward the end of her Olympic giant slalom run on Monday.
The Lakers are two games below .500 and face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. LeBron James explains how he views their future.
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players to appear most in trade rumors over the past week, headlined by James Harden and Ben Simmons.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says it would be stupid if the Philadelphia 76ers sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.
Joel Embiid acknowledged the Philadelphia 76ers' trade rumors with the Brooklyn Nets and James Harden Monday, three days before the NBA's 3 p.m. Thursday deadline.
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Washington Wizards.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared what he told Russell Westbrook after the guard had another rough game.
