Arizona's Jedd Fisch reportedly accepts Washington coaching job after Kalen DeBoer leaves for Alabama

Washington football has reportedly landed Arizona's Jedd Fisch for its coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Fisch, in his third year with the Wildcats, finished with a 10-3 record in 2023 capped off by a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. The 47-year-old coach replaces former Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer, who was announced as Alabama's next coach on Saturday.

Fisch takes over Washington as it heads into its first year in the Big Ten Conference along with former Pac-12 programs USC, UCLA and Oregon. He also inherits a roster that won the Pac-12 in 2023-24 with a 14-0 record before falling to Michigan in the national championship.

Prior to his three-year stint at Arizona, Fisch served as the quarterbacks coach for the NFL's New England Patriots in 2020. He was also an offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams from 2018-19 after serving as UCLA's offensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2017. In his 27-year career, Fisch also worked as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-14 and the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks, among other roles.

While the Huskies found immense success last season, Fisch will be tasked with replacing Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and his favorite targets: Biletnikoff Award finalist Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk, who all declared for the NFL Draft. In addition, 1,000-yard rusher Dillon Johnson is NFL-bound as well.

Fisch could potentially bring true freshman quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan with him to Seattle, two Wildcats that emerged as two of the best players in the Pac-12 this season. That would address a huge need for the Huskies, with Will Rogers entering the portal before playing a game in Washington and former four-star recruit Austin Mack following suit.

Jedd Fisch contract

According to USA TODAY's salary database, Fisch was the 54th highest-paid coach at a public university this season, with his total compensation at $3.25 million.

DeBoer, Washington's former coach, made $4.2 million in 2023, marking him the 44th highest-paid coach nationally.

Jedd Fisch record

Fisch has a 17-22 all-time record as a head coach, all of which came at Arizona. Fisch finished 5-7 in 2022 and 1-11 in 2021 before leading the Wildcats to their first double-digit win season since 2014 in 2023.

