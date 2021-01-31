Breaking News:

Matthew Stafford has been traded to Rams for Jared Goff, array of draft picks.

Arizona's James Akinjo on freshmen standouts Ąžuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin: 'Sky's the limit for them'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Robert Ehsan follow-up with Arizona junior guard James Akinjo following his team-high 20-point performance in a 71-50 victory against California on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Tucson. Akinjo also added a game-high eight assists as the Wildcats move to 13-4 overall and 7-4 in the conference.

Latest Stories