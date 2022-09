Arizona's Hunter Echols was named Pac-12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 3. Echols recorded a season-high 2.0 tackles for a loss of 13 yards in the 31-28 win over North Dakota State on Saturday. He had one sack for a loss of 12 yards and forced a pivotal fumble to help the Wildcats come from behind in the victory. He also tallied four solo tackles and four assists.