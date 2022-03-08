Arizona's Christian Koloko named 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Defensive and Most Improved Player of the Year
Arizona's Christian Koloko was voted the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Defensive and Most Improved Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Koloko, who is among 10 national semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year, is the first Arizona player to receive both the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player awards. His 86 total blocks easily lead the Pac-12 so far in 2021-22 and are the second-most in a season in Arizona history (Loren Woods, 102, 1999-00). Despite playing just six more minutes per game compared to his sophomore season (17.6 in 2020-21 to 24.0 in 2021-22), Koloko has more than doubled his scoring average (5.3 to 11.8).