Arizona's Christian Koloko favors 'confidence' for his new developments this season
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Christian Koloko following Arizona men's basketball 104-50 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Nov. 12 in Tucson. Koloko put together his first career double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks against the Vaqueros.