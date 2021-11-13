Arizona's Christian Koloko favors 'confidence' for his new developments this season

Associated Press

None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: A video from a speech shows Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly saying that most people who were hospitalized or recently died from COVID-19 were vaccinated. The manipulated videos show Harris appearing to say that vaccinated people are being hospitalized and are dying from COVID-19, when the unedited version distributed by the White House shows she actually said this was happening among unvaccinated people.