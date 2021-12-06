Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin was voted Pac-12 Player of the Week for Dec. 6. Mathurin scored a season-high 29 points as the Wildcats rolled to a 90-65 victory at Oregon State in its Pac-12 opener on Sunday, Dec. 5. Mathurin converted 11-of-18 field goal attempts, including 4-of-9 behind the arc, and added six rebounds in 30 minutes of action.