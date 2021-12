Reuters

Two weeks of emotional, explicit testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial from four women who said the British socialite groomed them as teenagers for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein could largely undercut the defense's argument that prosecutors are using Maxwell as a scapegoat, legal experts said. The women - who say they met Maxwell at different times in places as far flung as Florida, New Mexico and London - all portrayed her as central to the sexual encounters they had with Epstein. Maxwell's attorneys did rattle three of the four accusers during tough cross-examination and scored two favorable rulings from U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who said that two of the four women prosecutors called victims were old enough to consent at the time of the alleged encounters. But as the defense prepares to mount its case, persuading jurors that Maxwell was not involved will be difficult, some experts said.