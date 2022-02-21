Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week for third time
- Bennedict MathurinCanadian basketball player
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin has been named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 21. Mathurin averaged 22.0 points on 48 percent shooting (15-31), including 6-of-13 behind the arc (46 percent), 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a 2-0 week for league-leading Arizona. Mathurin extended his streak of 20-point games to four with 20 points in 83-69 rout of Oregon State and game-high 24 in 84-81 victory over Oregon.