Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week for third time

Associated Press

Kerr Kriisa had tossed a few ugly bricks toward the rim in the minutes before his biggest shooting opportunity of the night. Then he sized up a 25-footer as the shot clock was winding down, splashed home the 3-pointer, and the Arizona Wildcats were on their way to winning their eighth straight game. Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Kriisa hit his crucial 3 with 1:26 remaining and No. 3 Arizona beat Oregon 84-81 on Saturday.