Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin named 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin has been voted the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva. The National Player of the Year candidate becomes the ninth Arizona player to earn the Conference's Player of the Year honor (10th total award) after leading the Wildcats to a record 18 league victories and the program's 17th regular-season title. The 6-6 guard is second in the Pac-12 in scoring (17.3 ppg) and top-15 in threes made (5th, 66 3FGM), three-point percentage (12th, 37.9%), rebounding (15th, 5.7 rpg), field goal percentage (15th, 46.8%) and free throw percentage (15th, 75.2%) - the only player in the Conference to rank top-15 in each category. Mathurin is the fourth foreign-born Player of the Year in the past seven seasons, the fifth in the last 11, and seventh all-time in league history.