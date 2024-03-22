Arizona women's basketball defeats Auburn in First Four matchup

The return of Auburn women's basketball to March Madness did not last long. The Tigers were eliminated in the First Four, losing a defensive struggle to Arizona, 69-59, on Thursday in Storrs, Connecticut.

It was Auburn's first appearance in the Big Dance since 2019 and first under coach Johnnie Harris. As they have all season, the Tigers (20-11) played great defense, but their offense was completely stifled in the first half. Despite keeping it close by warming up in the second half, the Tigers never held a lead as Arizona pulled away for a victory.

The 11-seed Wildcats (17-15) will advance into the Round of 64 to take on 6-seed Syracuse on Saturday, March 23, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Here are some more takeaways from Auburn's loss in the First Four:

Auburn women's basketball plagued by turnovers

The Tigers have excelled at forcing turnovers this season. Their 20.6 turnovers forced per game was 15th-highest in the nation during the season. However, they found themselves on the losing end of the turnover battle against Arizona.

Auburn just could not hang onto the ball, turning it over a whopping 17 times in the first half while forcing just eight. Arizona capitalized on Auburn's mistakes, turning those giveaways into 14 first-half points. Eleven of those turnovers were steals by Arizona, meaning Auburn committed six unforced turnovers in just the first half.

Auburn cleaned it up in the second half, only committing six more turnovers, but the damage had been done. Arizona maintained momentum throughout the game and held on to win despite Auburn's improved second-half offensive performance. Auburn's 23 turnovers were its second-highest mark in that statistic this season (24 vs. Florida on March 3).

Honesty Scott-Grayson held in check

Auburn basketball coach Johnnie Harris talks with Auburn guard Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game against Alabama in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Auburn's offense has relied almost entirely on Honesty Scott-Grayson this season. The first-team All-SEC guard averaged 17.4 points per game, but no one else on the Tigers' roster averaged double-digits.

Scott-Grayson was ice cold in Thursday's loss. In the first half, she went 2-for-10 from the field and air-balled her lone 3-point attempt while committing six of Auburn's 17 turnovers. Also during the first half, Scott-Grayson took a hard fall while chasing a loose ball out of bounds and came up holding her right hand. She played the second half with her thumb taped.

Arizona's defense continued to fluster Scott-Grayson in the second half, and Auburn's offense struggled to get anything going as a result. She fouled out with about two minutes remaining, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting (0-for-1 from three), one assist, four rebounds, three steals and six turnovers.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Arizona women's basketball eliminates Auburn from March Madness