Arizona Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Predictions and odds for 2023 Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

The 33rd annual Valero Alamo Bowl is set to host an exciting game between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats. This will be the second time that both teams will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The match-up between the Sooners and Wildcats is the highest-ranked game outside the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six.

The Sooners had a great season with a record of 10-2 and 7-2 in their final Big 12 conference season. However, they will have to face the Wildcats without quarterback Dillion Gabriel, as he entered the transfer portal after the regular season and shortly committed to Oregon. Instead, Freshman Jackson Arnold will start for the Sooners, marking the beginning of a new post-Gabriel era for Oklahoma.

On the other hand, the Wildcats will be led by Redshift Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita, who finished his first season at Arizona ranked sixth in the nation in total quarterback rating. Fifita also completed the season ranked second in completion and third in pass efficiency in the Pac-12.

No. 14 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners Predictions:

BetMGM: Arizona will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Arizona will win this bowl game with 64.5% confidence."

ESPN: Oklahoma has a 75% chance of winning

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Oklahoma Sooners have a 75.3% chance of betting the Arizona Wildcats in the 2023 Alamo Bowl.

Athlon Sports: Pick Oklahoma

Staff writes: "In three of 12 games this season, the Wildcats and their opponents have combined to total more than 62 points."

Bleacher Nation: Sooners will win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Arizona vs. Oklahoma sees the Sooners (+124 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. As for the total, we prefer the under at 62 points."

No. 14 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners odds, betting lines

The Wildcats are favorites to defeat the Sooners, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Wildcats (-3)

Moneyline: Wildcats (-165); Sooners (+135)

Over/under: 62.5

2023 bowl game schedule

