Arizona Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
Arizona Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Arizona Wildcats Preview
Offense. Defense Breakdown
Season Prediction, What Will Happen
WR Jacob Cowing, Jr.
The 5-11, 170-pound UTEP transfer was a big-time playmaker for an offense that didn’t have a whole lot of pop. The All-Conference USA star and good pro prospect averaged over 18 yards per catch in his three seasons with the Miners, catching 141 passes for 2.595 yards and 13 touchdowns.
DT Kyon Barrs, Jr.
6-3, 297, 33 tackles, five sacks, 8 TFL
CB Christian Roland-Wallace, Jr.
6-0, 200, 48 tackles, 1 INT, 1.5 sacks, 3 broken up passes
QB Jayden de Laura, Soph.
6-0, 186, Washington State transfer, 305-of-488 (63%) with the Cougars for 3,684 yards, 28 TDs, 13 INT, 101 rushing yards, 5 TDs
S Christian Young, Jr.
6-3, 222, 67 tackles, 4 broken up passes, 2 TFL
DE Jalen Harris, Sr.
6-5, 266, 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes
P Kyle Ostendorp, Soph.
6-1, 205, First Team All-Pac-12, 49.3 average, 17 inside the 20
RB Michael Wiley, Jr.
5-11, 202, 91 carries, 302 yards (3.32 ypc), 2 touchdowns. 33 catches, 297 yards, 4 TDs
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Fr.
6-4, 186, 5-star recruit, 2022 California Player of the Year
DE Hunter Echols, Sr.
6-5, 245 pound USC transfer. 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 TFL for the Trojans
