Arizona Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Pete Fiutak
·2 min read

Arizona Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Arizona Wildcats Preview
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis

WR Jacob Cowing, Jr.

The 5-11, 170-pound UTEP transfer was a big-time playmaker for an offense that didn’t have a whole lot of pop. The All-Conference USA star and good pro prospect averaged over 18 yards per catch in his three seasons with the Miners, catching 141 passes for 2.595 yards and 13 touchdowns.

DT Kyon Barrs, Jr.

6-3, 297, 33 tackles, five sacks, 8 TFL

CB Christian Roland-Wallace, Jr.

6-0, 200, 48 tackles, 1 INT, 1.5 sacks, 3 broken up passes

QB Jayden de Laura, Soph.

6-0, 186, Washington State transfer, 305-of-488 (63%) with the Cougars for 3,684 yards, 28 TDs, 13 INT, 101 rushing yards, 5 TDs

S Christian Young, Jr.

6-3, 222, 67 tackles, 4 broken up passes, 2 TFL

DE Jalen Harris, Sr.

6-5, 266, 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes

P Kyle Ostendorp, Soph.

6-1, 205, First Team All-Pac-12, 49.3 average, 17 inside the 20

RB Michael Wiley, Jr.

5-11, 202, 91 carries, 302 yards (3.32 ypc), 2 touchdowns. 33 catches, 297 yards, 4 TDs

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Fr.

6-4, 186, 5-star recruit, 2022 California Player of the Year

DE Hunter Echols, Sr.

6-5, 245 pound USC transfer. 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 TFL for the Trojans

