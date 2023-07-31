Arizona Wildcats now have commitments from state's top two 2024 football prospects

Basha High School's Demond Williams Jr. attends a media day for football programs in the Chandler Unified School District at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler on July 26, 2023.

With Chandler Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr.'s commitment Monday to Arizona, the Wildcats now have the state's top two 2024 football prospects letting them know they're playing college football in Tucson.

Earlier this month, Tucson Salpointe Catholic junior edge rusher Elijah Rushing, 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, The Arizona Republic's top 2024 prospect, committed to the Wildcats.

Williams, 5-foot-11, 180, who led Basha to a 12-1 record and its first Open Division state championship last season, is ranked No. 2 by The Republic in the Big 150 2024 prospects. He is one of the nation's top dual threats. His father Demond Sr. played college football in Tucson, starring at Pima Community College.

The same weekend that Rushing committed to UA, Williams severed his commitment to Ole Miss, reopening his recruiting. It didn't take him long to find a college home. He was in Tucson over the weekend, vising UA during a function there.

"Really happy to see D rethink and ultimately decide to state in-state," Basha coach Chris McDonald texted. "A lot of family is from the area so he now has that support very close as he embarks on his next chapter."

Williams will be going to UA early, after this season, so he'll get a fast start on his college career, and compete for the starting job as a true freshman. Williams will be the Basha varsity starting quarterback for a fourth straight year, after he passed for 2,339 yards and 23 TDs last season, while running for 764 yards and five TDs.

During his sophomore season, Williams passed for 2,632 yards and 20 TDs and ran for 644 yards and 14 TDs. He threw 16 TD passes as a freshman.

"I think UofA has made drastic improvements over the years under (coach Jedd) Fisch," McDonald said. "And they have some momentum going on in the program into next season.

"I think Demond is a young man who will get on campus early, acclimate well to college life and look to compete right away for QB1."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Wildcats have commitments from top 2 in-state prospects