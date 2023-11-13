BOULDER, Colo. — For the first time since 2015, the Arizona Wildcats are a Top-20 college football team in the eyes of Associated Press Top-25 poll voters.

Following the UA’s 34-31 win over the Colorado Buffaloes, which extended its winning streak to four games and moved the Wildcats to 7-3 on the season, the UA checked into the latest AP poll at No. 19. It’s the highest ranking for Arizona since Week 3 of the ’15 season, when the Wildcats climbed to No. 16. The 2023 Wildcats are ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Arizona Wildcats tight end Tanner McLachlan #84 runs the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau #53 during the first half at Arizona Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023, in Tucson.

Arizona is the fifth-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the AP Top 25 behind Washington (5), Oregon (6), Oregon State (10) and Utah (16).

The Wildcats are also currently ranked No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new CFP rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday at approximately 6 p.m. between the Michigan State-Duke and Kansas-Kentucky men’s basketball games on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Wildcats crack AP top-20 college football rankings, No 22 in coaches poll