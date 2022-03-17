Arizona vs Wright State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Arizona vs Wright State prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round pick and college basketball game preview.

Arizona vs Wright State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 18

Game Time: 9:20 pm

Venue: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: TNT

Records: Arizona (1 seed, 31-3)

Wright State (16 seed, 22-13)

Region: South

Why Wright State Will Win

The Raiders were terrific in their 93-82 win over Wright State that wasn’t even that close.

They were great at stopping the three, hit 43% of their own shots from the outside, and they rebounded just about everything. Guard Tanner Holden went off for 37 points, fellow guard Trey Calvin pumped in 21, and …

Okay, okay, so there’s not remotely enough size to deal with Arizona up front, they’re going to get destroyed on the boards. They can crank up the points, they’re going to make their free throws whenever they get a chance, and they move the ball with Holden, Calvin, and the guards to hold up against a Wildcat defense that doesn’t force mistakes.

However …

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona has way too much offensive punch both inside and out to have any issues with the Raiders.

It starts with the size up front and helped by getting back Kerr Kriisa from an ankle injury to help run the attack.

Wright State isn’t good enough from three to bomb its way back into the game, there’s not enough rebounding ability to hold up against the No. 1 team in the country on the boards, and the defense that allows teams to hit 45% from the field will allow the Wildcats to hit at least half of their shots.

Arizona vs Wright State: What’s Going To Happen

This is an active and experience Wright State team with the four juniors and great guards good enough to keep this from getting too out of hand …

After it gets out of hand.

It’ll take a few minutes for Arizona to get going, and then the onslaught of points will come inside and out. Wright State won’t get the second chance points it came up with against Bryant, and it won’t keep the Cats off the offensive boards.

Arizona vs Wright State Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round, Lines

Prediction: Arizona 88, Wright State 64

Arizona vs Wright State Must See Rating: 2

