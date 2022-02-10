Arizona vs Washington State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 10

Arizona vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Arizona (20-2), Washington State (14-7)

Arizona vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The Wildcats have started dominating again.

It might take a spurt or two to get there, but they’re shooting the lights out, rebounding everything, and they’re playing better than anyone in America – at least anyone who’s playing a big conference schedule.

They lead the nation in assists and rebounds, they’re second in the nation in defensive field goal percentage, and they’re doing everything right over the four-game winning run since the loss at UCLA.

On the flip side, Washington State doesn’t generate assists. There’s a lot of three point bombing, lots of plays on the move, and …

Why Washington State Will Win

For all of the great things Arizona does defensively, it’s just okay at guarding the three. Washington State is better at it.

Wazzu is a true 3-and-D team, and it’s working. Colorado has been the only team to get to seven points on the Cougar D since early December.

Teams might be able to hit from the field on this group, but they’re not doing enough from three, and that Colorado team that hung up 83 back in early January was stoned for just 43 points in Friel Court at Beasley.

This is a frustrating team to deal with. if the threes are falling, there’s a big, big problem. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Washington State’s best win was … Arizona State? That was back on December 1st when the defense held the Sun Devils to 29 points.

To pull this off, the Cougars have to hit ten threes. They’re 9-1 when they do, 5-6 when they don’t, and now they’re stepping up the competition by a mile.

They’re not going to rebound all that well, but the defense and style will clamp down just enough to keep this close until late.

Arizona vs Washington State Prediction, Lines

Arizona 76, Washington State 69

Line: Arizona -6, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

