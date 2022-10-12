Arizona vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Arizona vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (4-2), Washington (3-3)

Arizona vs Washington Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Didn’t that used to be Washington?

The Huskies looked like one of the nation’s best teams as they rolled through Michigan State and Stanford before having to leave Seattle.

At UCLA – loss. Fine, that’s a good Bruin team. At Arizona State – loss. Very much NOT okay.

The Huskies haven’t been as strong running the ball and the pass defense is struggling, but more than anything else the defensive front is getting pounded on.

UCLA and ASU both averaged close to five yards per carry with the two best running days of the year against the Dawgs. Arizona prefers to get the passing game, going, but it’s doing a decent job on the ground averaging well over four yards per carry.

However …

Why Washington Will Win

Washington is back at home. That was a rough two week vacation away, but this might be one of those teams that plays at another level in its own surroundings.

Washington was fine throwing the ball in the two losses, but the secondary has to hold up better after allowing UCLA and ASU to complete 73% of their throws.

Arizona can be sharp when Jayden de Laura is on, but the Washington defensive front should provide a bit more pressure than it did over the previous two games.

On the other side, Washington lead the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed, the passing attack is the second-best behind Texas Tech, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona is leaving Tucson for the second time since Week 1, and it has to deal with a team jacked to turn this around fast.

It starts with the running attack. Michael Penix Jr. will do what he does and wing it around for over 300 yards, but the Huskies will win this by averaging over five yards per carry and controlling the game when it has to be settled down.

Arizona vs Washington Prediction, Line

Washington 41, Arizona 24

Line: Washington -14.5, o/u: 73

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Arizona vs Washington Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

