Arizona vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Arizona vs Utah How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (3-5), Utah (6-2)

Arizona vs Utah Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The Arizona offense has been a whole lot of fun.

It’s amazing what a decent offensive line and a few playmakers can do. Compared to last season, the Wildcats are phenomenal with well over 1,000 yards of total offense over the last two games against Washington and USC.

The passing game is hitting the big plays, the ground game was able to rip off a few big runs against USC, and the O overall is just dangerous enough to make the Utah defense work.

There’s one giant problem though …

Why Utah Will Win

The weather.

It’s going to be in the 70s and sunny on Saturday in Tucson. It’s going to be about 40ish and raining in Salt Lake City when the ball is kicked off.

Arizona’s offense might be fun, but it’s not too much about the power. Utah can do that.

There’s no reason to make this difficult in any way. Utah will grind it out, keep pounding, and it’ll average close to six yards per carry against a Wildcat run defense that’s among the worst in the country.

What’s Going To Happen

In the lousy conditions the Utah offensive front that’s already great in pass protection and solid for the ground game will take over.

Arizona will have a few drives when the passing game clicks. There just won’t be enough of them to overcome a few key turnovers and make up for a massive time of possession disparity.

Arizona vs Utah Prediction, Line

Utah 38, Arizona 20

Line: Utah -17.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arizona vs Utah Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

