Arizona vs Utah prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 24

Arizona vs Utah How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 24

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Arizona (24-2), Utah (11-16)

Arizona vs Utah Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Good luck slowing down the Arizona offensive machine at the moment.

It was already a strong team from the field throughout the season, but now it’s more consistent, the threes are falling, and the assists are off the charts.

Again, there wasn’t any problem scoring throughout the first part of the season, but the team is settling in and playing some of its best offensive basketball with 20 assists or more in four of the last five games to go along with the threes falling to go along with lots and lots and lots of rebounds.

Arizona is still No. 1 in the nation in rebounds and it’s No. 1 in assists per game.

However …

Why Utah Will Win

Utah has cranked up the defense.

It’s been a struggle, but it’s now on its first two-game winning streak since back in mid-November because the D has been brilliant.

The Utes are second in the Pac-12 at stopping the three, they’re holding teams to under 40% from the field over the last few games, and they’re not all that bad on the boards. They’re not going to beat Arizona in rebounding margin, but they should be able to hold up.

The goal is to somehow keep this close and rely on the great free throw shooting to pull this off. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona rolled 82-54 in the first meeting even though Utah hit all 12 of its free throws.

Yeah, the Ute defense has been great on the road lately, but Stanford and Cal aren’t Arizona.

The Wildcats will to a great job of keeping everything moving, they’ll get to 20 assists, and they’ll hit at least 50% from the field in a business-like road win.

Arizona vs Utah Prediction, Lines

Arizona 77, Utah 62

Line: Arizona -11.5, o/u: 150

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

